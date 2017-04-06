You're invited to Arch grounds reopening

Reopening of Arch grounds celebration is Saturday (Photo: Reopening of Arch grounds celebration is Saturday, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - If you haven't walked around the Gateway Arch in a while, you're not alone.

The four year, $380 million dollar project to renovate the grounds around the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial is mostly finished.

The upgrades include a large park where the old parking garage used to be, just north of the arch and five miles of new walking trails and elevated walkways.

"We have so many new entrances into the park," said Eric Moraczewski with CityArchRiver. "We have four entrances into Lacledes Landing. When we complete everything you'll have a direct entrance from Washington Avenue and three coming from the city down into the arch grounds. We have a lot of connectivity to the city and that was a vitally important part of this project."

Organizers are hosting a 'Spring into the Park' celebration at North Gateway Park (where the parking garage used to be) from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"It's absolutely free to the public," said Moraczewski. "We want you to come down, bring your families and just enjoy yourselves and see what you've already paid for with your tax dollars."

It's the easy access between the Arch grounds and Laclede's Landing that excites Susan Trautman with Great Rivers Greenway.

"There's a lot going on in Laclede's Landing," Trautman said. "This weekend is a great opportunity because the restaurants are going to come out and they'll be vending food. It's an opportunity to explore and we are really excited about all of the access to and from the Landing."

Organizers say there is ample parking on Laclede's Landing and the lots used for baseball games at Busch Stadium. MetroLink also has a stop at the grounds.

