Zola Initiative, Pacific football team up to raise awareness of veteran suicide

PACIFIC, MO. - A local nonprofit teamed up with a high school football team to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

The Zola Initiative, home team Pacific Indians football team, cheerleaders and opposing team St. Clair came together under Friday night lights. Each person did 22 push-ups.

There’s more to the number 22. On average, 22 veterans commit suicide each day.

This season, coach Clint Anderson has been having his team, opposing team and cheerleaders do 22 push-ups before every home game.

The Zola Initiative was started by Matt Palozola in honor of his brother Thomas Palozola.

Their mission is aimed at enhancing veterans outreach programs in communities and colleges across the country.

