LouFest returns to Forest Park with a bang

Photos from the first day of LouFest 2017 in Forest Park. (Photo by Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV) (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard, Jimmy Bernhard)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis' own musical festival returned to Central Fields over the weekend, bringing big names and big fun to Forest Park.

LouFest, celebrating its seventh annual festival, kicked things off at 11 a.m. Saturday with St. Louis-based hip-hop group Mathias & the Pirates. Other bands, including Huey Lewis & The News, Spoon, Cage the Elephant and Snoop Dogg headlined day one of the Lou's monumental festival.

A special performance dedicated to the late Chuck Berry plans to take the stage at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, featuring a hoard of special guests honoring his legacy, including Captain Kirk Douglas (The Roots); Rashawn Ross (Dave Matthews Band); Britt Daniel (Spoon); and Nick Bockrath (Cage the Elephant).

Day two plans to feature Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, and alternative rock band Weezer, among others.

Several tickets are still available through LouFest's official website. Two-Day Passes and a One-Day Sunday Pass are able to purchase, here. Lineup and schedule information is available here.

PHOTOS | LouFest 2017 in Forest Park

© 2017 KSDK-TV