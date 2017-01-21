Man charged in the abduction of a 12-year-old girl

Butler is charged in the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS, MO. - A man has been charged in the abduction case of a 12-year-old girl found in an abandoned building.

Tyrone Butler was charged with assault, sodomy, and kidnapping.

The 12-year-old was found on Terry Ave in an abandoned house on January 13, two days after she disappeared on her way to the bus stop. She is still recovering from the attack.

"The children of this community deserve to be safe when they leave their homes to walk to school. We as a community must do everything in our power to protect our children so they can lead healthy, productive, happy lives," said Kimberly Gardner, Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis. "I encourage those who are willing to come together to protect their neighborhoods and fight crime to contact my office and help us build a stronger St. Louis."

A judge ordered that his bond be set at $500,000 cash only.

The Circuit Attorney's office to ask the public to come forward with any information regarding the kidnapping.

