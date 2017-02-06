Man wrestles 1,400-pound Kodiak bear, warms your heart

Jimbo, a Kodiak bear, wrestles with a man in the snow in a still from a video shared online. (Photo: Facebook/Orphaned Wildlife Center) (Photo: Facebook/Orphaned Wildlife Center)

A 1,400-pound Kodiak bear wrestles playfully with a man in a video shared last month by an animal rescue center in in New York.

The video shows the bear, named Jimbo, lightly nipping at Jim Kowalczik, identified as a staffer at Orphaned Wildlife Center.

In the video, the bear puts his mouth around Jim's wrist. Then Jim, in response, smashes a snowball into Jimbo's nose. It's all heartwarming, and there is goodness yet within this world. Watch:

Located in Otisville, N.Y., the Orphaned Wildlife Center aims to "provide safety and nurturing to animals that are truly orphaned and prepare them to be return to a life in the wild."

Jimbo, the largest of the center's 11 listed bears, was born in captivity in another animal park before arriving at Orphaned Wildlife, according to the center. With no skills to survive in the wild, Jimbo lives at the center as a permanent resident. His favorite food is red meat, and he is by all accounts a good bear. Thank you, Jimbo. Thank you, Orphaned Wildlife Center.

