Manhunt for armed Wisconsin man continues

Photo: Rock County Sheriff's Office

MILWAUKEE — The intensive hunt for a Janesville-area man accused of stealing weapons, threatening an attack and sending an anti-government manifesto to President Trump was in its fourth day with 150 local, state and federal law enforcement officials participating in the search, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Joseph A. Jakubowski, 32, is considered "armed and dangerous" and the public is asked to report any sightings of the suspect to "911" while general tips can be directed to 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324), according to authorities.

"Investigators have followed up on approximately 320 tips and leads and still have approximately 50 that need to be resolved," Sheriff's Commander Troy Knudson said Sunday in a news release.

Police had stepped up patrols of church neighborhoods over the weekend after analyzing Jakubowski's 161-page manifesto, which "expressed some anti-religious views," a news release issued through Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden's office stated.

The statement said Jakubowski had not made a "specific threat" against any church or religious group.

Jakubowski was not the suspicious person who entered a Sun Prairie church Thursday afternoon, the Sun Prairie Police Department said Sunday.

The person asked a series of questions about the church turning away people from services before driving away. Bethlehem Lutheran Church canceled all Sunday services as a precaution and Sun Prairie police said at the time it would provide extra patrols around houses of worship during the weekend.

That person has been identified and there is no connection to the manhunt for Jakubowski, Sun Prairie police said in a news release.

Investigators said they believe Jakubowski broke into a weapon supply store Tuesday night, stole "a large quantity of high-end handguns and rifles" and set fire to a vehicle near the scene.

On Thursday, investigators learned Jakubowski had become agitated about political issues, threatening to steal guns and use them on public officials or a school, Rock County sheriff's officials said.

The Janesville and Milton school districts canceled classes on Friday due to the potential threat. Several other school district instituted "soft lockdowns" but kept doors open.

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jakubowski.

Police in Rock County have arrested or ticketed Jakubowski more than 50 times in the past decade for driving-related infractions. Most of the arrests were for driving on a suspended license or driving without insurance. He pleaded guilty in Rock County in 2008 to charges of battery, disarming a peace officer and bail jumping.

Sheriff's officials said they've received aid from agencies in Chicago and the Minneapolis-St. Paul areas. Local advertising companies have offered free services to police during the manhunt, and citizens and businesses have supplied food and water to investigators, they said.

"This level of support is certainly appreciated during this difficult and dangerous search," sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Contributing: Jacob Carpenter and Cary Spivak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Follow Don Behm on Twitter: @conserve

