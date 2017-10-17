Mark Cuban on presidential run: ‘If I was single, I would do it'

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, stands during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at McCamish Pavilion on October 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks owner and business mogul Mark Cuban said there’s one thing keeping him from running for president: His family.

At Mavs practice Monday, Cuban was asked if he has any aspirations to run.

“If I was single, I would do it,” he said. “For sure.”

“I haven’t decided yet, but it’s so tribal right now and it’s so mean is so many respects, why would somebody want to put their family through that?”

Cuban said he wouldn’t be a traditional politician -- and “certainly not politically correct” -- but would offer solutions the current administration has not. He even said he’s working on a health care plan now that’s “being scored” now.

Cuban, who adamantly supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, has hinted in the past at a remote chance he’d consider a run for office but has considered it more with President Trump in the White House.

“I just don’t like the way things are going,” he said. “I think if President Trump [...] wasn’t the campaigner in chief, if he wasn’t a Twitter troll, then maybe we’d look at it and say ‘OK maybe he’s not doing a bad job.’”

The billionaire basketball owner specifically referenced Trump’s tweets directed at North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, who Trump has called “Little Rocket Man” and claimed would be “tested like never before.”

“If he just did his job, I might disagree with some of his stuff, but at least I wouldn’t be worried about something he tweeted causing someone to drop a bomb,” Cuban said. “Stick to doing your job, and we might think he’s a good president.”

He also mentioned recent tweets directed at Puerto Rico and possibly pulling FEMA aid from the hurricane-battered country. Cuban recently loaned the team plane to Mavericks guard and Puerto Rican native J.J. Barea so he could deliver supplies to his family and the community there.

Cuban, 59, has two daughters and a son with his wife, Tiffany.

Mavs to honor the flag, respect protests

Cuban also spoke Monday about the national anthem and the pregame protests that have dominated NFL storylines this season.

He said the Mavericks will play a special video before games at American Airlines Center “that is a tribute to the flag and the fact that the American Flag has been at every special moment in Maverick history.”

“We’re gonna make a proactive effort to recognize that it’s an important symbol for this country, but we also recognize that what it stands for is the right for people to disagree and to stand up for your beliefs,” he said.

Cuban has been on the record in recent weeks talking about protests during the anthem, pointing out that not every fan at a given stadium stands at attention while the anthem plays

“Most people are concerned about their kids, their lives, their work...and while they go to sporting events to get away from all that and just have fun, they’re not keeping score before the game starts,” Cuban said.

Watch his full comments on the anthem below or here.

