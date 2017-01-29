Mayor Slay speaks out against controversial refugee ban

ST. LOUIS - Following a weekend jammed pack with protests in response to Pres. Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven countries with a Muslim majority, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay took to Twitter Sunday to speak his mind.
"Government sanctioned religious persecution is un-American and contrary to the values of our community," one of the tweets said.
Mayor Slay said St. Louis will 'remain a welcoming city for our Muslim and refugee neighbors', adding, "Two-thirds of Syrian refugees in [St. Louis] are under 8 years old. [St. Louis] has grown stronger & more diverse by welcoming refugees and immigrants."
Hundreds packed Lambert-St. Louis International Airport earlier Sunday to continue the protest of the refugee ban. Airport officials said the protest was peaceful and that no travelers were halted from making their flights.
