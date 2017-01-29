Mayor Slay speaks out against controversial refugee ban

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay (Photo: St. Louis City website)

ST. LOUIS - Following a weekend jammed pack with protests in response to Pres. Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven countries with a Muslim majority, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay took to Twitter Sunday to speak his mind.

"Government sanctioned religious persecution is un-American and contrary to the values of our community," one of the tweets said.

Mayor Slay said St. Louis will 'remain a welcoming city for our Muslim and refugee neighbors', adding, "Two-thirds of Syrian refugees in [St. Louis] are under 8 years old. [St. Louis] has grown stronger & more diverse by welcoming refugees and immigrants."

Hundreds packed Lambert-St. Louis International Airport earlier Sunday to continue the protest of the refugee ban. Airport officials said the protest was peaceful and that no travelers were halted from making their flights.

Government sanctioned religious persecution is un-American and contrary to the values of our community. #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) January 29, 2017

Two-thirds of Syrian refugees in #stl are under 8 years old. #stl has grown stronger & more diverse by welcoming refugees & immigrants #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) January 29, 2017

#stl will remain a welcoming city for our Muslim and refugee neighbors. #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) January 29, 2017

