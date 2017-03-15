McDonald's testing 'order-and-pay' app

You'll soon be able to order your favorite fast food on the McDonald's app and then pick it up at the restaurant.

Mobile "order-and-pay" is in the testing phase right now in California.

Here's how it works: you place an order on the app, then go to the restaurant where you can pick it up in the drive-thru, at the counter or curbside.

Orders are prepared once you check in at the restaurant.

McDonald’s says it wants feedback from the test before launching the app nationally.

That will probably happen at the end of the year.

