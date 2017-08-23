MDA Labor Day 'telethon' is back!

Heidi Glaus and Mike Bush are back as co-hosts.

ST. LOUIS - 5 On Your Side is bringing back a Labor Day tradition. After several years off the air, the MDA Labor Day telethon is returning in a new format.

On Monday, Sept. 4, 5 On Your Side’s Mike Bush and Heidi Glaus will co-host 5 On Your Side’s Show of Strength for the MDA on Facebook Live and KSDK.com. Join us as we tell the stories of children and families affected by muscle-debilitating diseases, and raise money that will stay right here in St. Louis.

Donate by popping into our Facebook Live stream between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and calling the number on the post or clicking the link on the stream to donate online.

We hope to see you on the live stream!

© 2017 KSDK-TV