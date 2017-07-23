Meghan McCain tweets photo of 'amazing hike with dad' after senator's brain-cancer diagnosis

US Republican Senator from Arizona John McCain and daughter Meghan McCain arrive at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner in Washington on May 3, 2014. Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

Meghan McCain tweeted a photo that she says was taken on a hike Saturday morning with her father, U.S. Sen. John McCain, days after he received a brain-cancer diagnosis.

"Amazing hike with dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning," she said in the tweet. "Thank you all for your best wishes."

The photo purports to show Meghan McCain and her father from behind as they sit on a bench overlooking a verdant valley.

Arizona's senior senator revealed Wednesday that he has a primary brain tumor, with doctors describing the tumor as a glioblastoma. Doctors identified the aggressive brain tumor after McCain, 80, had cranial surgery to remove a blood clot near his left eye.

McCain has said he is reviewing treatment options with his family. Those could include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, according to a statement from the Mayo Clinic.

The Republican senator said he plans to get back to work soon. On Thursday morning, he tweeted, "I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support — unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!"

