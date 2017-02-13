Metallica bringing ‘WorldWired' tour to Busch Stadium

(Photo: Live Nation, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – Metallica is bringing their WorldWired 2017 tour to St. Louis this summer.

The band will perform at Busch Stadium with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat on June 4, 2017.

Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members on Tuesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. Presale tickets for Met Club members will be available at 11 a.m. on the 14th. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit Cardinals.com/Metallica.

(© 2017 KSDK)