Minnesota Gov. Dayton collapses during speech



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Latest on Gov. Mark Dayton's State of the State address (all times local):



8:00 p.m.



Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday.



The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later.



Dayton previously fainted at a campaign event last year. His staff faulted overheating and dehydration for the incident.

