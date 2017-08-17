Minnesota man paralyzed in accident becomes father of triplets
Bill Heilman, of Le Center, Minnesota, has learned to sail through the impossible. He whizzes down hallways in his wheelchair at Mayo Clinic, unfazed by any limitations as an incomplete quadriplegic, and after a life taking on challenges, he's adapting to
KARE 8:15 AM. CDT August 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A St. Louis woman's desperate act to save her own life
-
Lightning sparks house fire in Ladue
-
Clear The Shelters: Free or reduced pet adoption on August 19
-
Local doctor fires unvaccinated patients
-
St. Louis County police searching for 'Jorts Bandit'
-
Shot fired into Richmond Heights office
-
Summer storms leave big mess
-
Son of Holocaust survivor says words matter
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
More Stories
-
A St. Louis woman's desperate act to save her own lifeAug 16, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
-
Clear The Shelters: Pet adoption fees waived,…Aug 17, 2017, 6:08 a.m.
-
Shania Twain coming to St. Louis in 2018Aug 17, 2017, 10:20 a.m.