Minor injuries reported in medical chopper crash

PERRY COUNTY, MO. - Five occupants on board a medical helicopter are being treated for minor injuries after their chopper crashed near County Road 234 near Interstate 55 in Perry County. The chopper was heading to St. Louis Children's Hospital.



Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol say 4 crew members and on child were on the helicopter when it went down around 9 p.m. Saturday evening.



All the injuries are minor and all have been transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital.



The Federal Aviation Administration officials will investigate what cause of the crash.

