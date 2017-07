Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

UPDATE: According to an update from Morgan County at around 2 p.m., the 14-year-old girl has been located.

Her condition is unknown, check back for updates.

Police said Matthew Fischer, AKA Michael Piznaski, was taken into custody by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department. Fischer is a registered sex offender from New York.

