Missing man's body found in Shrewsbury

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FInstagram for web
-
Oakville woman is Lady Gaga's backup dancer
-
Gov. Greitens to sign Right to Work bill
-
Food Fight: Grocery Stores vs. Home Delivery Meal Kits
-
Mpls police officer educates about dangers of drunk driving
-
Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head
-
Remains found during search for missing woman
-
Hope and Renewal
-
Local doctor accused of assaulting patients
-
Armed veteran shoots two suspected robbers
More Stories
-
Missouri becomes 28th right-to-work stateFeb. 6, 2017, 8:46 a.m.
-
Flight attendant saves passenger from human traffickingFeb. 6, 2017, 8:11 a.m.
-
Victim of fatal accident ID'd as missing KC manJan 27, 2017, 1:51 p.m.