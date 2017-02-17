Missing St. Louis teen found alive

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fire destroys Bogey Hills Country Club
-
Bogey Hills Country Club destroyed by fire
-
Truck driver killed after argument at gas station
-
Metro East teacher disciplined for racial comments
-
Man arrested after pipe bombs found in hotel
-
Gay police officer files discrimination suit
-
Family to travel to Mexico for murder trial
-
Fire destroys golf club in St. Charles
-
Mizzou student gets famous date
-
Firefighter saves 8-day-old girl
More Stories
-
Missing 15-year-old St. Louis girl found aliveFeb 17, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
-
Fire destroys Bogey Hills Country Club in St. CharlesFeb 17, 2017, 3:02 a.m.
-
Man with STL ties charged after pipe bombs found in…Feb 16, 2017, 10:45 p.m.