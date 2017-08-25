Missouri curators approve Memorial Stadium football project

SEPTEMBER 5: Missouri Tigers cheerleaders perform in the second quarter during a game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium on September 5, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo: Ed Zurga/Getty Images, Custom)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri curators have approved a $98 million football project for Memorial Stadium on the Columbia campus.

The curators on Friday unanimously approved the project for the south end zone of the stadium. It is scheduled to open for the 2019 football season.

The Kansas City Star reports the three-story, 141,000-square foot structure will replace the general admission bowl, which was built in 1977.

The project will be financed through $40 million in private gifts, $57.2 million in bonds on future ticket revenues and $800,000 from the Campus Infrastructure Fund.

The new structure will include includes 16 new suites and a field-level club that seats 1,500 fans. It also will have 1,300 general admission seats and some standing-room only sections to replace the 10,800 general admission seats.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

© 2017 Associated Press