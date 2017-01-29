Missouri, Illinois lawmakers react to President's executive order

Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images (Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Lawmakers across the bi-state are responding to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump this weekend.

The order, issued Friday, suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and stops Syrians from entering the country. The order also temporarily bans all immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries with ties to terrorist organizations, and orders officials to develop "extreme vetting" measures for immigrants from those countries.

NewsChannel5 asked elected officials representing the bi-state area for their response to the President’s executive order.

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill (Democrat)

“As Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, I have serious questions to ask about the decree from President Trump that certain children from certain countries based on their religion are no longer welcome in our country. And the notion that our government would prioritize one religion for admittance to our nation flies in the face of our sacred values of liberty and freedom of religion.”

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt (Republican)

"The President is doing something that people have seen too little of in recent years. He is doing what he told the American people he would do. I would not support a travel ban on Muslims; I do support increased vetting on people applying to travel from countries with extensive terrorist ties or activity. These seven countries meet that standard. Our top priority should be to keep Americans safe.”

Missouri Congresswoman Anne Wagner (Republican)

"President Trump's temporary, 120 day halt on people entering the U.S. from 7 countries with ties to Islamic extremism is far from a ban on Muslims and in no way a matter of religious discrimination. Now is the time to review our national security policies to better protect American families as we continue to watch radical Islamic extremism wreak havoc abroad. Establishing stronger vetting procedures for foreigners entering the United States from war-torn and terror-ridden nations will better protect the safety and security of Missouri families."

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (Democrat)

“I am the son of an immigrant mother. I am proud of the fact that she and my family had the courage to come to America,” Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin told a Chicago crowd Sunday.

“I am dedicated to the United States as an immigrant nation, which has brought people in from all over the world and created one of the greatest nations on earth.”

He continued, “The executive orders issued by President Donald Trump have resulted in a gross miscarriage of justice in America. When we believe people who are legal, permanent residents are being detained at O’Hare and airports across America, it is disgraceful.”

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth (Democrat)

Sen. Duckworth posted a series of tweets on this issue this weekend:

“As a child, I witnessed the refugee crisis borne out of people fleeing the Khmer Rouge and Pathet Lao in SE Asia with my own eyes 1/5”





As a child, I witnessed the refugee crisis borne out of people fleeing the Khmer Rouge and Pathet Lao in SE Asia with my own eyes 1/5 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 28, 2017

“I’m proud our nation took in refugees then, but I'm motivated by the knowledge we could have done much, much more 2/5”





I’m proud our nation took in refugees then, but I'm motivated by the knowledge we could have done much, much more 2/5 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 28, 2017

“The Statue of Liberty isn’t engraved w/ do not enter signs. It says, "give me your tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to be free" 3/5”





The Statue of Liberty isn’t engraved w/ do not enter signs. It says, "give me your tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to be free" 3/5 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 28, 2017

“The America I know does not slam its doors on families & children fleeing terror. Giving into fear is not an action of strong country 4/5”





The America I know does not slam its doors on families & children fleeing terror. Giving into fear is not an action of strong country 4/5 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 28, 2017

“POTUS EO will weaken our national security & tell a generation simply seeking safety that America is at war with them. 5/5”

POTUS EO will weaken our national security & tell a generation simply seeking safety that America is at war with them. 5/5 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 28, 2017

Illinois Congressman Mike Bost (Republican)

"Congressman Bost believes the top priority of the federal government is to keep the American people safe. It has become clear that we need a top-down review of our vetting process, and that it can be conducted in a manner that respects the rights of law-biding citizens. In the wake of terrorist attacks in Paris and elsewhere, Congressman Bost voted for bipartisan legislation to pause the intake of refugees from certain high risk locations until our screening systems are improved. Given the world we live in today, taking steps to strengthen our national security is simple common sense."

Illinois Congressman John Shimkus (Republican)

“My record on this issue is clear, and has not changed: I support a vetting process that ensures every refugee, migrant or foreign national is not a security threat prior to his or her admission to the United States. That’s why I supported bipartisan legislation to stop the resettlement of Syrian and Iraqi refugees until our nation’s top security officials can be certain that each individual poses no threat to our homeland.



“The reality is our world has grown more dangerous, and our enemies more emboldened in the last eight years. It would be irresponsible to ignore these threats, and to allow our inadequate screening of those entering our country from unstable or hostile regions to continue as is. This temporary halt will give Congress and the new Administration time to evaluate and improve the vetting process, and in the meantime gives Secretary Kelly authority to grant exceptions to the restrictions as needed. One of those exceptions must be to green card holders, who have already undergone extensive screening.

“America is an extraordinarily compassionate country, and we should continue to use our unique capabilities to help those in need around the world. So far we have contributed more resources to help Syrian civilians than any other nation, more than $4.5 billion since the start of the crisis. We should continue to provide humanitarian assistance, not only together as a nation, but individually to any of the dozens of non-governmental and faith-based aide organizations doing important work there. Finally, as I’ve said for months, the most immediate way the U.S. can help refugees fleeing Iraq and Syria is to establish and guarantee safe havens within the region where they can receive vital humanitarian assistance.”

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (Republican)

"Our failure to properly vet refugees has left this country vulnerable to potential terrorist attacks like we've seen in Europe. As the Trump administration works to develop better processes that strengthen national security, I hope cases involving visas are resolved quickly to reduce the burden on those who do not pose a threat to our country. We are a nation proud of our immigrant heritage and my office continues to help people go through the process to come here safely and legally."

(© 2017 KSDK)