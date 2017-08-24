Missouri, Illinois men among missing John S. McCain sailors

Charles Nathan Findley, 31, of Missouri (left) | Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, of Illinois (right)

ST. LOUIS - The U.S. Navy has identified the missing John McCain sailors as its search and rescue efforts have been suspended.

Ten sailors went missing after their guided missile destroyer collided with a Liberian-flagged merchant vessel on Aug. 21. Divers recovered the remains of one sailor, identified as Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, of New Jersey.

Among the missing, a Missouri man and an Illinois man. Electronics technician first class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, of Missouri and interior communications electrician third class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, of Illinois.

Search crews from Indonesia and Australia spent over 80 hours searching for missing sailors. The incident is still under investigation.

