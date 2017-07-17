Missouri man gets $45M for paralysis from bubble soccer

People wearing plastic made bubble balls, enjoy a five-on-five game of bubble-soccer in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on October 10, 2015. AFP PHOTO/RAUL ARBOLEDA (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RAUL ARBOLEDA, Custom)

A central Missouri man has been awarded nearly $45 million after a judge found a recreation business liable for injuries he suffered that left him quadriplegic for life.

Court records show 25-year-old Derek Hart was severely and permanently injured while playing at Knockerball Mid-MO in December 2016.

The News Tribune reports that Knockerball, also widely known as "bubble soccer," allows players to participate in a high-contact game cushioned by an inflatable plastic bubble surrounding them. The franchise Hart was injured at opened at Capital Mall in November 2016.

A review of damages shows Hart has sustained nearly $20 million due to a fracture and spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed.

Hart has also filed a separate lawsuit regarding his injuries that is still pending in court.

