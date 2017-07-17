Missouri man gets $45M for paralysis from bubble soccer

A central Missouri man has been awarded nearly $45 million after a judge found a recreation business liable for injuries he suffered that left him quadriplegic for life.
Court records show 25-year-old Derek Hart was severely and permanently injured while playing at Knockerball Mid-MO in December 2016.
The News Tribune reports that Knockerball, also widely known as "bubble soccer," allows players to participate in a high-contact game cushioned by an inflatable plastic bubble surrounding them. The franchise Hart was injured at opened at Capital Mall in November 2016.
A review of damages shows Hart has sustained nearly $20 million due to a fracture and spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed.
Hart has also filed a separate lawsuit regarding his injuries that is still pending in court.
Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com
© 2017 Associated Press
