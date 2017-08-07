Missouri officer shot and killed during traffic stop, manhunt underway

Police line (Photo: KSDK)

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says authorities are looking for a man who shot and killed a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe told KSHB-TV that Clinton Officer Gary Michael died late Sunday after stopping a driver near Clinton, about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Lowe says the driver of a Dodge Nitro got out of the vehicle during the traffic stop and started shooting. He says the 37-year-old Michael returned fire but that the suspect got back into the car and drove off before crashing two blocks away.

Alert: Person of Interest in the fatal shooting of a Clinton Police Officer:

Ian McCarthy, 39, of Clinton. Any info call 911. pic.twitter.com/SIS2RwuHBK — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 7, 2017



Tactical teams have cordoned off the area around the crash and are searching for the suspect Monday.



No further details have been released.



