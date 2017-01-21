Missouri woman admits embezzling $380K on job

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwestern Missouri woman faces up to 23 years in federal prison after admitting in court that she embezzled more than $380,000 from her former employer.



Forty-seven-year-old Regina Allison of El Dorado Springs pleaded guilty Friday in Springfield to single counts of mail fraud and filing a false tax return. Allison waived her right to a grand jury.



Authorities say that after being hired in 2003 by Allison Tire Company Inc. and Allison Oil and Auto Supply, Allison prepared company checks to pay invoices.



Prosecutors say she was fired in November 2015 after supervisors discovered that she had forged checks from company accounts to pay fictitious businesses she had created for her personal benefit.



Authorities say the theft took place over four years until she was fired.

