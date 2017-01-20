Close Missourians head to D.C. for demonstration Hundreds of women from Missouri are heading to D.C. for the Women's March on Washington. KSDK 12:22 PM. CST January 20, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS KSDK Breaking Live Video Former superintendent cleared of charges Facebook apologizes over tattoo controversy New phishing scam targeting Gmail users Break-in suspects caught on clear security footage Woman shot to death at senior housing complex More Stories Protests erupt in DC after Trump's swearing-in Jan 20, 2017, 1:46 p.m. Read text of President Trump's inaugural address Jan 20, 2017, 11:23 a.m. PHOTOS: Inauguration Day 2017 Jan 20, 2017, 10:24 a.m.