Missourians who have bought milk may be eligible for up to $70

KSDK Staff , KSDK 6:08 PM. CST January 13, 2017

Thanks to a class action settlement, anyone in Missouri who has purchased milk or milk products since 2003 may be entitled to a payment.

The $52 million settlement over price-fixing of milk and milk products includes Missouri, 14 other states, and the District of Columbia.

MORE: Details of the settlement

While the payment amounts will vary depending on the number of products and the number of submitted claims, a website for the settlements says consumers may receive up to $70.

No proof of purchase is needed to be eligible.

In order to be eligible, you must have purchased milk or milk products from a grocery store.

Click here to submit your claim.

(© 2017 KSDK)


