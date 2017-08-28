Missouri's minimum wage law takes effect; protest planned

(Photo: AP Graphics/file)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - On the day that thousands of St. Louis workers get pay cuts due to a new state law, Mayor Lyda Krewson, faith leaders and others will gather in support of a higher wage and offer plans about what happens next.



A $10 minimum wage in St. Louis went into effect in May after a two-year court battle. Days later, the Republican-led Missouri Legislature passed a bill that requires a $7.70 per hour minimum wage statewide.



Republican Gov. Eric Greitens allowed the measure to become law without his signature.



Kansas City voters this month approved a $10 minimum wage, which is nullified by the state law.



Supporters of the higher wage in St. Louis plan an afternoon protest, during which the Democratic mayor is expected to announce next steps.

© 2017 Associated Press