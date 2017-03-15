Mizzou hires new basketball coach

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Accident cause delays in St. Charles
-
12-year-old shot and killed in STL
-
Inventor gives heating system to food pantry
-
Custom jacket
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Blind woman and guide dog kicked off American Airline flight
-
EB 364 closed due to accident
-
STL photographer shooting giraffe mom & baby
-
SLU medical school placed on probation by accreditation agency
More Stories
-
12-year-old killed in accidental shooting; parents chargedMar 15, 2017, 4:53 a.m.
-
Mizzou hires Cuonzo Martin as head basketball coachMar 15, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
-
Dog found with multiple stab wounds, covered in…Mar 15, 2017, 12:50 p.m.