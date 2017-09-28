Mom takes chilling photo: 'This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats'

The mom shared the photo on Facebook as a warning to others. (Photo: Jenna Casado Rabberman, Facebook)

A Pennsylvania mother shook by a car crash that could have taken her boys lives on Monday is telling parents: Buckle up your kids. Every time.

A photo Jenna Casado Rabberman shared on Facebook shows a mangled 2015 Honda CRV with seemingly pristine carseats sitting outside. Those carseats, Chicco and Graco models, protected Rabberman's 6-week-old and 3-year-old, she said.

"This is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every single time," Rabberman said in a Facebook post. "Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing."

Rabberman said on her way home from preschool with her sons, another vehicle ran a red light, slamming into her car.

"My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly," she said.

Rabberman said she will be replacing the car seats, per National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommendations.

