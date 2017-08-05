Moms demanding action against gun violence in America

St. Louis (KSDK) - Hundreds of moms from across the country are gathering in downtown St. Louis this weekend. They've come from nearly every state with one united goal: to end gun violence. The more than 500 moms are just a portion of the leadership of the group that got its start just five years ago.



Among the attendees is the mother of Jordan Davis. Davis was killed on Black Friday of 2012. The 17-year-old was buying chewing gum at a Florida gas station. He was parked outside with a group of friends when a man pulled up. They got into an argument about the volume of the boys' music.



“He called them thugs and gang bangers,” said Jordan’s mom, Lucy McBath.



Minutes later, he pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing Lucy’s only child.

“Every day I wake up knowing that Jordan is not here, he's not coming back,” said McBath.

While Lucy says the pain never leaves her, she is moving forward.

“I don't think I'm angry anymore, I've dealt with that anger. But I'm angry that it still continues to happen,” she said.



So, she got involved with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. It’s a group whose numbers have exploded since its inception following the Sandy Hook shooting.

“Moms have a lot of empathy, and they see the news stories, and they just don't want to wait for that to happen to somebody they know,” said Moms Demand Action Missouri Chapter Leader Becky Morgan.



This weekend, the group's leadership is gathering in downtown St. Louis to swap ideas and hear from moms like Lucy. In speaking out, Lucy says she’s living the dream she once had her for her son.

“Jordan would ask me, ‘Mom who do you think I'm going to be?’” said Lucy.



She would tell him he'd be someone to bring others together. And she says that's exactly what he's doing.

“He lives in the lives I'll be able to save going forward. He still lives,” said McBath.



The man who killed Jordan was convicted of first-degree murder.

© 2017 KSDK-TV