Monroe County Deputy fatally shoots suspect

MAEYSTOWN, ILL. - An investigation is underway after a Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed a suspect.

The deputy was called to a home in the 1500 block of Mill Street around 9 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute.

Shortly after the officer arrived at the scene he called for assistance.

During a confrontation, the Deputy shot and killed the suspect. It is not clear if the suspect was armed.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

As standard operating procedure with all officer-involved shootings, the Deputy has been placed on leave.

The Illinois State Police will continue to investigate the situation.

