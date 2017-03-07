A Day Without a Woman: Here's what you need to know
Led by the same organization that created the Women's March on Washington, this time the group is urging women to refrain from any kind of labor or spending to show the value of women on March 8, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK
WUSA 8:25 AM. CST March 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Severe weather sweeps across the country
-
Businesses damaged in Wentzville
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Social media post causes school lock-in
-
Mobile home in Wentzville severely damaged overnight
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Family reacts to arrests in Soulard shooting
-
Daughter remembers mother killed in hit & run
-
Fire causes $1 million in damage
More Stories
-
Storm damage reported across MissouriMar. 7, 2017, 2:59 a.m.
-
Meet the St. Louis mayoral candidatesFeb 27, 2017, 3:19 p.m.
-
Storms knock out power to 26K around the bi-stateMar. 6, 2017, 9:02 a.m.