Accused Pennsylvania pizza thief's name is Cheese

Nevada: Who invented pizza? (Credit: AP)

HANOVER, Pa. — Sheldon Cheese, 17, is facing felony charges in adult court Friday after he and a friend were accused of robbing a pizza-delivery man at gunpoint.

Cheese, who lives in York, Pa., was identified after he left his wallet and identification in a friend's car.

The victim, whose name was not released, was delivering the pizzas Tuesday to Cheese and his friend, Logan Alexander, 18, of Littlestown, Pa., at a location in Penn Township, according to the affidavit filed with Magisterial District Judge James Miner, who holds court in Hanover. Police contend that Cheese knocked on the man's car window and the victim got out of his car while Alexander waited at the rear pointing a gun.

The delivery man gave the suspects two pizzas and $25, and they fled, police said.

But Alexander's car was near the robbery scene, and police discovered it when they were called. Alexander eventually returned to the car and allowed police to check inside.

When Cheese was brought in for questioning Thursday, the delivery man identified him as one of the suspects who robbed him, according to the affidavit. Because he was arrested on felony robbery and conspiracy charges, the law requires Cheese to be charged as an adult, said spokesman Kyle King of the York County District Attorney's Office.

Cheese is in York County jail on a $75,000 bond. Alexander's bond is $50,000, but he also faces a corruption of minors charge.

Follow Kaitlin Greenockle on Twitter: @kaitlinroseg

USA Today