Authorities: NJ couple used website glitch to try to scam Lowe's out of $258,000

A New Jersey couple used a website glitch to try and get more than $258,000 worth of goods — everything from a gazebo to an air conditioner to a stainless steel grill — for free from a home improvement store, authorities said.

Ultimately, the couple was only able to secure nearly $13,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s after exploiting "weaknesses" in the company’s website to have the items shipped to their home in Brick for free, according to a release from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Romela Velazquez, 24, was arrested and charged with theft by deception and computer criminal activity for accessing a computer system with the purpose to defraud. She attempted to get about $258,068 worth of unpaid merchandise from Lowe's, according to the release.

She actually received about $12,971 in stolen products, according to the release.

Her husband, Kimy Velazquez, 40, was charged with third-degree receipt of stolen property and fencing for his role in the alleged scheme.

The couple tried to sell some of the products on a local Facebook "buy and sell" group for half of the original sale price, listing the products as "new in box," authorities said.

The prosecutor's office launched an investigation after a Lowe's retail crime manager told police the couple was purposely exploiting the website to defraud the home improvement chain. The release does not detail how the couple allegedly used the website to obtain the merchandise.

On Aug. 3, Brick police and prosecutor's office detectives searched the couple's home, which detectives later said looked more like a warehouse, and seized enough merchandise to fill an 18-foot trailer, according to the release.

The investigation is continuing to see if the couple targeted other retailers in the scheme, police said.

Several products were found still in the box or with the tags still attached, authorities said. They included:

• A stainless steel grill.

• A Honda lawn mower.

• LG portable air conditioner.

• Boxes of Ugg shoes.

• 70-inch Vizio LED smart TV.

• A Sony stereo surround sound system.

• Boxes of furniture (not assembled).

• About $2,500 worth of Victoria's Secret underwear.

Police arrested the couple after the search. Kimy Velazquez was released on summons. Romela was released the following day pending a future court date.

