'Batman v Superman,' 'Hillary's America' tie for most Razzie Awards

The Razzies took aim at Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill), giving 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' four worst-of awards. (Photo: Clay Enos)

In the past, they've set their sights on Twilight and Fifty Shades of Grey, but this year the Razzie Awards took down Batman, Superman and Hillary Clinton detractors.

The critically panned superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the conservative anti-Clinton documentary Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party led the field with four "honors" each at the 37th Razzies, the awards given out annually by the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation to the worst movies of the year as a counterpoint to the Oscars.

Hillary's America was named worst picture, filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza took worst actor and worst director, and Rebekah Turner (who plays Clinton) won worst actress. Meanwhile Dawn of Justice snagged worst sequel, worst screenplay, worst supporting actor for Jesse Eisenberg, and worst screen combo for Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Kristen Wiig also won worst supporting actress for Zoolander 2, and Mel Gibson got the Razzie Redeemer Award as an Oscar contender for directing Hacksaw Ridge two years after a worst supporting actor nomination for The Expendables 3.

In the Razzies announcement video, D'Souza himself proudly accepted his Razzies. "Being dissed by you guys, this is absolutely fantastic," he says. "My audience loves the fact that you hate me!"

USA TODAY