Boy finds mastodon tooth in grandparents' backyard

Owen Vettraino holding a mastodon tooth. (Photo: WEYI)

NBC - A boy in Saginaw County, Michigan, has discovered an animal part that's thousands of years old in his family's back yard.

Owen Vettraino was riding four-wheelers with his cousin at his grandparents' house last weekend when he saw something strange near the pond. He thought he found a dinosaur bone.

"It looked like a piece of wood from the bottom and then when I picked it up then I seen like, tooth. So, I brought it up to mom and I thought it was a dinosaur bone or something," Owen said.

Owen's mom was skeptical at first, but it was dad who figured out what it was.

"My husband comes up and he's like, 'oh it’s a mastodon tooth,' and I'm like yeah right," Becky Vettranio, Owen's Mom, said.

A mastodon was mammal that resembles an elephant. So, mom did some digging of her own on the internet and then reached out to professionals.

"I emailed U of M, the Museum of Paleontology, and they replied back and said ‘yep, that appears to be a mastodon tooth,’" Vettranio said.

According to the University of Michigan, it appears to be an upper tooth and is 11,000 to 13,000 years old.

"That's super cool!" Owen said of the discovery.

