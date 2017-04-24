Dad knocks down family for baseball

Sometimes, a sports fan can just get too into the game, and it looks like that's what happened to a guy in Denver.

The Giants fan was watching the game against the Rockies at Coors Field when a foul ball came his way.

He knocks over his own daughter, and leans over his nursing wife and newborn to get at it.

I guess nothing was going to keep him from going home with a souvenir.

Luckily, he made the catch and none of his family members were hurt. Well, at least not physically.

In the end, it looks like all was forgiven.

