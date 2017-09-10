Hurricane Irma pulls ocean away from Bahamas shore

In the Bahamas, it was a curious sight: a pier seen going out to what should be at least a couple of feet of water was over sand. (Photo: @Kaydi_K)

LONG ISLAND, Bahamas -- The full scope of Hurricane Irma's strength isn't truly realized until seeing the first photos and videos work their way out of the affected areas.

Twitter user @Kaydi_K shared video Saturday afternoon.

"I am in disbelief right now... This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see," she tweeted.

Hurricane Irma, literally, is sucking the water away from the shoreline, reports Angela Fritz of The Washington Post. Irma's central pressure is so low it acts to pull water toward the center of the storm.

In addition, sustained winds in excess of 130 mph helped to divert the water in the Bahamas.

"The wind on Long Island in the Bahamas is from the southeast to the northwest on Saturday," Fritz writes. "On the northwest side of the island, it would be blowing the water away from the shoreline."

If not already there, the water is expected to be back by Sunday afternoon.

