Man Rapes, Kills Teen Girl, Victim's Mom Helps Him Dismember Body: Police
A Montgomery County mother is now charged in connection with the killing and dismemberment of her adopted teenage daughter. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has the latest on the new charges filed Sunday morning.
WXIA 9:30 PM. CST January 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dead after officer-involved shooting
-
Over $105K raised for Chicago beating victim
-
"Stranger Things" has St. Louis connection
-
The Limited to close all 250 stores
-
Gov. Greitens celebrates at Inaugural Ball
-
13-year-old injured in accidental shooting
-
Simulator attracts pilots from all over world
-
Square basketball to help shooters
-
What's on the menu at Hi Pointe Drive-In
More Stories
-
5 things you need to know TuesdayJun 28, 2016, 5:40 a.m.
-
IRS: Here's when you can begin filing your 2016 taxesJan. 9, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
-
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after…Jan. 9, 2017, 1:36 p.m.