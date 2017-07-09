Minister charged in Fla. road rage incident

William Rian Adams (Photo: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE) (Photo: MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Custom)

PALM CITY, FLA. - A minister in a Corvette was taken into custody after the Florida Highway Patrol said he pointed a gun at people traveling in another car on Florida's Turnpike last week, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

William Rian Adams, 35, who is a minister in Fletcher, N.C., was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, FHP said. He posted $15,000 bail Thursday at the Martin County Jail.

A 24-year-old motorist in a Chevrolet Silverado said he was traveling north at mile marker 125 near Palm City on Wednesday when the Corvette made attempts to brake-check his Silverado, according to the report. When the Silverado driver tried passing the other car, the Corvette driver pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him, troopers said.

Troopers stopped the Corvette at mile marker 138 and took Adams into custody.

The Silverado driver and his 54-year-old passenger were from St. Cloud, FHP said.

Adams listed his occupation as a priest, and online records show he has been the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, just south of Asheville, N.C., since September, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Calvary officials could not be reached for comment Saturday, and a Twitter handle previously associated with the priest had been deleted, the Citizen-Times reported.

