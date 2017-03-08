New bill to repeal, replace Obamacare titled 'World's Greatest Healthcare Plan'

Source: Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTHV) - Another plan introduced in the House of Representatives to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has been bestowed quite a unique title.

The bill, introduced by Representative Pete Sessions (R-Texas), has been given the title of "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan of 2017." Yes, you read that right.

In a statement on his website, Sessions said he has been working for the past 18 months with doctors and healthcare providers to "discuss ways that we can improve and reform" the policies in Obamacare.

"The World's Greatest Healthcare Plan isn't full of onerous regulations, unnecessary mandates, or discriminatory policies," Sessions said. "This bill empowers all Americans to make their own healthcare choices, save money in an account that is not use-it or lost-it, and ensures that not one person will be forced onto Obamacare."

Session's bill will have to go up against the "American Health Care Act" which was introduced by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and other House Republicans on Monday.

Both proposed plans look to repeal and replace Obamacare with what Republicans are saying offers lower costs and more choices for Americans.

President Donald Trump has not stated at this time if he prefers the "World's Greatest Healthcare Plan" over the "American Health Care Act."

