Nobel laureate Malala wins a place at Oxford University

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Malala Yousafzai speaks during a ceremony to name her as a United Nations Messenger of Peace at UN headquarters, April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, Custom)

LONDON - Malala Yousafzai, the education campaigner and youngest-ever Nobel laureate, has won a place to study at England’s prestigious Oxford University.

Malala, 20, who was seriously wounded by the Taliban five years ago, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her fight for the rights of girls to an education.

Malala was shot on her school bus by a masked gunman in Pakistan’s Swat Valley in 2012 after she spoke out about life under the Taliban in her blogs for the BBC. She was seriously wounded and taken to the United Kingdom for treatment. Two of her friends were also injured.

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf — Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017

Malala now lives in the central English city of Birmingham where she completed her high school education. She got her A Level — senior high school exam — results on Thursday along with thousands of other students.

“So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!” Malala tweeted Thursday.

She will be studying philosophy, politics and economics.

