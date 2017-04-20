2 Paris cops dead, gunman killed in attack along Champs-Elysees

In this image made from video, police attend the scene after an incident on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on April 20, 2017. (Photo: AP Photo) (Photo: AP Photo, Custom)

PARIS (AP) - Two police officers were killed and their attacker shot dead Thursday night in a rare exchange of gunfire on the famed Champs-Elysees in central Paris just days before a critical presidential election.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert tells The Associated Press that the gunman deliberately targeted police guarding the popular tourist area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet tells BFM television that a man stepped from a car and opened fire on a police vehicle. He says it is too early to say whether the attacker might have had an accomplice, and that authorities are studying multiple potential motives.

A witness tells Reuters that the attackers opened fire with a machine gun

As police blocked off key roadways in the heart of the French capital and told people to avoid the area, the broad avenues leading to the Arc de Triomphe were awash in police vehicles decked with whirling blue lights.

The attack comes three days before the first round of hotly contested presidential elections in France. A French television station hosting a televised event with the 11 candidates running for president briefly interrupted its broadcast to report the shootings, the AP reports.

Security is high preceding the vote after police said they arrested two men Tuesday in what they described as a thwarted terror attack.

France has lived under a state of emergency declared following a terrorist attack in November 2015 that left 130 dead.

