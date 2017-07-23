Purple Heart mystery has storybook ending

A photo of Bernard McNamara, whose Purple Heart was found in Rockland County. (Photo: Submitted, Custom)

A tale of bravery, honor and loss had a storybook ending Sunday when a Purple Heart found years ago along a dusty Rockland County roadside was reunited with a World War II hero's kin.

The family of Staff Sgt. Bernard J. McNamara, who was wounded in a historic battle and captured by the Nazis, was presented with the prestigious award by U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

Schumer's office was contacted by The (Westchester County, N.Y.) Journal News, which first reported the story, and his staff was able to untangled a mystery that had baffled experts and historians.

"It’s overwhelming." said McNamara's son, Brian, a Bronx man who served in Vietnam. "We say in the Army we never forget our buddies. You never leave them behind, and this is just proof of that."

Schumer noted the long-lost Purple Heart wasn't in the best condition when it was plucked out of the roadside gravel in Central Nyack some years back.

"It was kind of dirty," he said. "But the man it belonged to was a true American hero who could not have shined brighter.”

Schumer added: "The story sounds like it’s right out of a movie … but I assure you it’s real life."

The medal had been missing since around 1962 when some of the family's cousins were playing with it near their Bronx home, Bernard McNamara's daughter, Catherine Birong, recalled Sunday.

"My mother gave the medals to the kids, pinned it on them, and told them to go play soldier," she said. "I think that’s the last time I ever saw the medals."

The Purple Heart probably made its way to Rockland because the McNamaras' relatives lived there.

"Bernie" McNamara, who hailed from the Bronx, was wounded by artillery fire while serving in the Army in Italy during the Battle for Monte Cassino and days later captured by the Nazis and held as a POW for about 18 months.

For his valor he received the Purple Heart, the decoration awarded to those wounded or killed in action. The medal was inscribed, "For Military Merit" and "B.J. McNamara Dec. 9, 1943."

McNamara died in 1975.

The Purple Heart was found along West Broadway in Central Nyack some half-dozen years ago, only to be tucked away in a box and forgotten.

By the time it wound up at C.R. and R.O. Blauvelt American Legion Post 310 in Nyack this summer, the purple ribbon and laminate that surrounds George Washington's likeness were long gone.

"When my friend first put this in my hand I kind of got a little bit overwhelmed ... It's probably to me one of the highest if not the highest honor a human being in this country could get," Post Commander Anthony DelRegno, who was at Sunday's presentation, said earlier. "This is the ultimate sacrifice any American soldier can ever give."

Legion Post historian James Leiner spent hours scouring military archives, historical accounts, obituaries, and contacted the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and Purple Hearts Reunited.

His efforts turned up a host of "B.J. McNamaras" who were contenders, but none was a match.

The search was made even more daunting by the fact that an estimated 1.8 million Purple Hearts had been issued since the medal's creation in 1932 — and there's no comprehensive list of its recipients.

"Not having his first name, having just initials, has made it really difficult," Leiner said.

It turns out Leiner was closer to the answer than he thought: The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, N.Y., indeed had a record of Bernard McNamara's Purple Heart — but with an incident date of Jan. 19, 1944, instead of Dec. 9, 1943, which led to the conclusion that it wasn't the right guy.

Historical sleuth

Megan Glander, deputy regional director for Schumer's Hudson Valley office, took on the role of history detective, combing through census numbers, birth records and enlistment data to trace McNamara's path into the Army. She found his marriage records and the cemetery in Vermont where he's buried next to his wife, Ellen.

Glander used McNamara's service number and her office's contacts with the military to pinpoint the date of the sergeant's injury.

The next step was tracking down his next of kin, who had original discharge papers, complete with Bernard McNamara's service number on it.

Schumer called the medal's return "a true case of Nancy Drew detective work by my office."

"I am grateful that my office successfully tracked down the family of its rightful owner so that Bernard’s legacy and story of heroism can live on," the senator said.

On Sunday, Schumer also presented the family with two additional awards that have been reissued to Sgt. McNamara: The Bronze Star Medal and the Infantryman Badge. These awards had also gone missing and Schumer’s office asked that they be reissued.

"Having this Purple Heart returned to our family and realizing the care and effort by those who found it means so much to us," Sgt. McNamara's grandson, Matthew Birong, said Sunday. "This experience is keeping my grandfather's story alive."

Who was Bernard McNamara?

• Staff sergeant in the Army during World War II, enlisting on April 7, 1942, at age 33 at Fort Jay, Governors Island.

• Purple Heart: Injury sustained on Dec. 9, 1943, as a result of German artillery fire during a stand at Monte Sammurco.

• Captured in Italy by Nazi Germany, sent to Stalag 3B near Fuerstenberg, Prussia, where 4,222 other American POWs were held. Capture was reported to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Jan. 22, 1944, and the last report was made on May 8, 1945.

• Based on International Committee of the Red Cross reports, McNamara was imprisoned for at least 472 days.

• Ultimately, he was returned to military control, liberated or repatriated.

• In addition to the Purple Heart, he also received a Bronze Star and a Combat Infantryman badge.

• After the war, McNamara worked at Con Edison in New York City for more than 45 years, retiring in 1972 and moving to Vermont.

Source: Sen. Charles Schumer's office

