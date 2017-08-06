Rare August tornado injures at least 25 people in Tulsa

Debris from a storm covers a street in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (Photo: Tom Gilbert, AP) (Photo: Tom Gilbert, AP, Custom)

A tornado ripped through downtown Tulsa early Sunday, injuring at least 25 people and causing severe damage to many businesses.

The storm knocked down power lines, signs and trees, AccuWeather said. No deaths were reported from the storm that struck shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

A National Weather Service survey team rated the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds of 113-157 mph.

It was the first August tornado in Tulsa since 1958, Weather Chanel meteorologist Jonathan Erdman said.

All the injured have since been treated and released, according to Newson6.com.

Tulsa spokeswoman Kim Meloy said the timing of the storm helped because hundreds, if not thousands, of people were in the area only hours earlier.

“It’s a highly commercial area with a lot of people normally in there. There’s a mall, there’s a movie theater, a TGI Fridays,” Meloy told the Associated Press.

Here's a look at some damage from last night's storms. Pls remember to stay away from downed lines- even if power is out they could be "on" pic.twitter.com/8b19tIxYuT — Public Service Co. (@PSOklahoma) August 6, 2017

More than 12,000 customers had lost power Sunday morning, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said. That number was down to about 4,000 by mid-afternoon Sunday.

Elsewhere, drenching rain led to widespread flooding in New Orleans on Saturday, when up to 10 inches of rain overwhelmed storm drains, NOLA.com said.

