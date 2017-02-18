Searching for the missing in north STL's abandoned homes

(Photo: KSDK)

Weeks after a 12-year-old girl was found kidnapped and assaulted in an abandoned north St. Louis home, a group of volunteer searchers is determined to make sure it doesn't happen again.



Block by block, they're searching abandoned homes, in hopes of finding leads on several missing person cases.



5 On Your Side's PJ Randhawa joined the group of roughly a dozen volunteers as they searched for their second day in a row. Saturday they began to search abandoned homes near Barrett Brothers Park near Goodfellow.



"We're not sure what's in these buildings. Lot of clothes, lot of stuff people thrown out. but we haven't found what we're looking for yet," said Derk Brown, an organizer with the effort.



These volunteers are looking for. missing women and children from north St. Louis. Some are unseen for almost decade, like Shemika Cosey, 16, who went missing in 2008, and Monica Sykes of Berkeley, last seen in October.



"I prefer to find someone alive, but I really don't want to find someone dead at the same time," said Gene Cumberland, a volunteer. Cumberland doesn't live in the area, but said he saw the groups efforts on the news and wanted to help.



Under the watch of police, they're also looking for clues and watching their footing. Many of the homes appear structurally unsafe.

But there are hidden dangers as well.



"It could be dangerous. We never know what we're walking into when we go inside. Whether we find drugs."



There are more than 11,000 abandoned buildings in St. Louis, and this group of volunteers said they won't stop until they search each one of them.



"Somebody's child is out there missing. I prefer to find every single person I can," said Cumberland.



But sometimes chasing a mystery only deepens it.



"There's no telling how they had to get out of here. It's crazy, all these baby pictures left behind," said Derk after searching one home complete with baby pictures on the wall and food in the pantry.

The group will be meeting every Friday and Saturday for the foreseeable future, checking out multiple neighborhoods in north St. Louis.

For more information on how to participate in the search, contact Derk Brown at 618-857-0277.

