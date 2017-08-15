That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900 because of a class action lawsuit

Photo: Google Images

If you received a phone call offering you a free cruise, you may be entitled to cash.

A class action lawsuit (Charvat v. Carnival et al) says that a resort marketing group violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when they made automated calls to consumers to offer free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean or Norwegian Cruise lines.

Anyone who received a call between July 2009 and March 2014 could be eligible for up to $900.

Those eligible to receive the money have until Nov. 3 to file a claim.

To see if you qualify, click here to check your phone number.

