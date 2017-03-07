Trump hits Obama with false claims about Gitmo detainees

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on February 17, 2017 as he departs to attend the unveiling of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Trump used Twitter on Tuesday to again bash predecessor Barack Obama — this time in a false claim about Guantanamo Bay prisoner releases — and to promote the release of the new House health care bill.

Trump said that "122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just detainees were released during the George W. Bush administration, not that another terrible decision!" However, more more than 90% of those of Obama.

The tweet appears to be a response to reports of a military strike in Yemen that killed a fighter who had been imprisoned at Gitmo.

A report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that of the 122 Gitmo detainees who returned to the battlefield, only nine of them were released after Obama took office in January 2009.

Obama sought, unsuccessfully, to close Gitmo, saying its very existence helped jihadists recruit new fighters to their ranks.

Last week, Trump accused Obama of tapping his telephones in the run-up to the November election; there is no evidence that happened.

The wiretap claim came in connection with an ongoing investigation over Russia — another subject on which Trump attacked his predecessor Tuesday, with a reference to Fox News.

"For eight years Russia 'ran over' President Obama, got stronger and stronger, picked-off Crimea and added missiles. Weak! @foxandfriends," Trump said.

The FBI and various congressional committees are investigating Russian efforts to influence last year's election by hacking Democratic Party officials, and whether Trump campaign associates had contacts with Russian officials during the election year.

122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

For eight years Russia "ran over" President Obama, got stronger and stronger, picked-off Crimea and added missiles. Weak! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

In another Tuesday tweet, Trump promoted the proposed House health care bill.

"Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast!" he tweeted.

Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

USA TODAY