Two girls denied entry on United flight for wearing leggings

Two girls were denied entry on a United Airlines flight on Sunday morning because they were wearing leggings.

Shannon Watts, who witnessed the events at a gate at Denver International Airport, posted on Twitter stating that after the two girls were barred from the flight.

"She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women’s clothing?"

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

United replied on Twitter by saying, "In our Contract of Carriage, Rule 21, we do have the right to refuse transport for passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed."

@united @shannonrwatts Rule 21 implies removal of passenger once aboard carrier. Also, 'properly clothed' isn't defined. Leggings improper? pic.twitter.com/pgp4wLEOSA — wyatt nerp (@reaganschmagan) March 26, 2017

Watts wrote that three girls in total were inspected for wearing leggings. One of the girls, around 10-years-old, who was wearing gray leggings, as able to cover her leggings with a dress she had with her. Two other girls who did not have a change of clothes were refused boarding altogether.

Watts added that the father of the girl that was able to board, boarded the plane without any issues in his shorts.

Many people voiced their opinion about the situation on Twitter.

United later stated that the girls were flying as pass travelers and that they "Are representing UA when they fly." They continued with a post stating, "We remind all of our employees to review pass travel attire requirements before using their travel privileges."

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

