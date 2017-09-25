Former US Congressman Anthony Weiner leaves Federal Court in New York after pleading guilty to one count of sending obscene messages to a minor, ending an investigation into a "sexting" scandal. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl in a case that may have cost Hillary Clinton's the presidency.

The former Democratic congressman from New York had faced up to 27 months in prison on Monday after his guilty plea to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.

Weiner's sexting habit destroyed his career in Congress, his campaign for mayor and his marriage to Huma Adedin, a former aide to Clinton.

It also became an issue in the closing days of 2016 presidential election when then FBI Director James Comey cited emails discovered on a laptop used by Weiner to justify reopening the probe of Clinton's private computer server.

Anthony Weiner called his crime his "rock bottom" as he spoke just before a judge in New York City sentences him for his sexting crime.

Weiner fought back tears and occasionally cried Monday as he read from a written statement on a page he held in front of him in Manhattan federal court. He said he was "a very sick man for a very long time." He asked to be spared from prison.

The Democrat's lawyer, Arlo Devlin-Brown, had asked that Weiner serve no prison time. A prosecutor recommended he serve between 21 months and 27 months in prison.

© 2017 Associated Press